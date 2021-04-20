Record Low and Freeze Likely Wednesday Morning

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Tuesday will be windy and cold with afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s. Skies will start to clear by late afternoon.

Clearing skies and light winds will allow for a cold night. A freeze is likely overnight with areas of frost possible. OKC will likely set a record with a forecast of 32 degrees testing the 1966 record low of 34 degrees. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and cool in the low 60s with light winds.

Scattered, light showers will develop Thursday with cool highs in the 50s. Showers and storms are likely Friday. A few storms could be severe with wind and hail as the main threats. This weekend will be dry with warming temperatures. Severe weather is possible next Tuesday. Stay tuned!