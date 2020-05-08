Record Lows Possible Saturday Morning, Cool Weekend

Friday will be windy and cool with gradually clearing skies. Highs will only climb to the low to mid 60s, nearly 15 degrees below normal! Clear skies, light winds and dry air overnight will result in near-record lows Saturday morning. OKC will test the record of 40 degrees, set in 1923! Saturday will be beautiful with sunny skies, light south winds and mild highs in the upper 60s. Mother’s day will be cool and breezy with highs in the mid 60s. There’s a small chance for a shower.

An active weather pattern begins early Monday and lasts through the rest of the week. There will be a storm chance every day. Storms are likely for the first half of Monday, all day Tuesday and on Wednesday. Stay tuned for the latest!