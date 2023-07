3.23″ of rain broke the daily record by about an inch early Sunday as severe storms caused damage across the state.

While we are only 1/3 through the month, we now have the 9th wettest July on record in OKC. Some places, such as Mustang received over 6″ of rainfall just today. Another complex of rain and strong storms is likely early Tuesday morning!

Stay weather aware!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett