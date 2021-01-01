Record shattering snow leaves slick roads, overnight re-freeze

After a brief period of clearing Friday night, clouds are returning, and its a good thing. Instead of lows in the teens, lows will be in the mid to upper 20s. Roads will likely refreeze into early Saturday, be careful.

A few flurries will fall early Saturday before skies clear later.

After many inches of snow, it will take a couple days to melt the snow, so expect cooler temps to remain Saturday and Sunday with 30s and low 40s.

A midweek warmup is on the way with 50s Tuesday and Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett