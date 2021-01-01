Record shattering snow leaves slick roads, overnight re-freeze

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After a brief period of clearing Friday night, clouds are returning, and its a good thing. Instead of lows in the teens, lows will be in the mid to upper 20s. Roads will likely refreeze into early Saturday, be careful.

A few flurries will fall early Saturday before skies clear later.

After many inches of snow, it will take a couple days to melt the snow, so expect cooler temps to remain Saturday and Sunday with 30s and low 40s.

A midweek warmup is on the way with 50s Tuesday and Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Friday

36° / 27°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 80% 36° 27°

Saturday

38° / 26°
Showers
Showers 30% 38° 26°

Sunday

46° / 28°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 46° 28°

Monday

52° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 52° 32°

Tuesday

48° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 48° 30°

Wednesday

49° / 32°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 49° 32°

Thursday

42° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 42° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

33°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
33°

32°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
32°

32°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
32°

32°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
32°

31°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
31°

30°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
30°

30°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
30°

29°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
29°

30°

3 AM
Cloudy
9%
30°

30°

4 AM
Cloudy
9%
30°

30°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
30°

31°

6 AM
Cloudy
9%
31°

31°

7 AM
Cloudy
12%
31°

31°

8 AM
Cloudy
13%
31°

33°

9 AM
Cloudy
12%
33°

35°

10 AM
Cloudy
7%
35°

36°

11 AM
Cloudy
7%
36°

38°

12 PM
Cloudy
7%
38°

39°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
39°

40°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
40°

41°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
6%
41°

41°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
7%
41°

40°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
7%
40°

38°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
8%
38°

Don't Miss

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter