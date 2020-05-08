Record threatening lows arrive tonight!

After severe weather into Friday morning, Friday night into Saturday will get downright chilly!

Look for skies to remain clear the rest of the day into this evening. Strong winds all day will relax tonight, and with clear skies, combine to bring near record lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

This weekend looks mainly dry with 70s tomorrow, and upper 60s Sunday. Mother’s Day will feature more afternoon clouds and a very slight chance for sprinkles, but most places will remain dry.

Rain and storms return Monday night into Tuesday with severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday afternoon.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett