Record warmth and wind to be followed by single digit wind chills



The rest of our Thursday will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s! OKC will test the record high of 74 degrees, set in 2015. Winds will be light through the rest of the daylight hours, 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight will be cloudy and mild, for this time of year, with lows near 50 degrees. An isolated shower, or even a rumble of thunder is possibly early Friday. After the slight rain chances and cloud cover head east in the morning, OKC will test the record high again tomorrow of 75 degrees, set in 1996. Winds will be strong out of the southwest at 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph, causing extreme fire danger. A Fire Weather Watch is out!

A cold front will sweep across the state Friday evening and strong north winds will follow. Wind chills will drop to the teens and single digits Saturday morning and afternoon highs will only climb to the 40s.

Thankfully, the cold is short lived with 60s Sunday and even more 70s next week!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett