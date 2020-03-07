Red Flag Fire Warning has been issued for western and northern OK thru 7 PM Saturday.

Good Saturday Morning folks! There’s a Red Flag Fire Warning for western and northern Oklahoma thru 7 PM Saturday evening. The fire danger is very high statewide for your Saturday especially in western and northern OK! Please don’t burn outside today! Our next weather system arrives Sunday and this will spread some rain / thunder across Oklahoma from west to east Sunday thru Monday morning. Rainfall totals could be .25″ to .50″ across portions of central, eastern and southern OK with less to the west. We’ll take anything we can get!! The next 2 weeks look active with a strong early spring jet stream over Oklahoma. This could bring showers and t’storms and even severe weather chances to Oklahoma in waves as we go thru the next couple of weeks. Stay tuned to the weather folks!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction