Red Flag Fire Warning has been issued for western and northern OK thru 7 PM Saturday.

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Good Saturday Morning folks!  There’s a Red Flag Fire Warning for western and northern Oklahoma thru 7 PM Saturday evening.  The fire danger is very high statewide for your Saturday especially in western and northern OK!  Please don’t burn outside today!  Our next weather system arrives Sunday and this will spread some rain / thunder across Oklahoma from west to east Sunday thru Monday morning.  Rainfall totals could be .25″ to .50″ across portions of central, eastern and southern OK with less to the west.  We’ll take anything we can get!!  The next 2 weeks look active with a strong early spring jet stream over Oklahoma.  This could bring showers and t’storms and even severe weather chances to Oklahoma in waves as we go thru the next couple of weeks.  Stay tuned to the weather folks!

Share this story

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

65° / 44°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 65° 44°

Sunday

66° / 54°
More clouds than sun, windy
More clouds than sun, windy 80% 66° 54°

Monday

76° / 48°
Showers early, windy
Showers early, windy 0% 76° 48°

Tuesday

75° / 51°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 75° 51°

Wednesday

76° / 49°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 30% 76° 49°

Thursday

70° / 44°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 50% 70° 44°

Friday

61° / 42°
Showers possible
Showers possible 0% 61° 42°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

12 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
65°

67°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny/Wind
0%
67°

68°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
68°

66°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
66°

65°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
65°

64°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny/Wind
0%
64°

63°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
63°

59°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
59°

57°

8 PM
Clear
0%
57°

55°

9 PM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

10 PM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

11 PM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

12 AM
Clear
0%
52°

52°

1 AM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

3 AM
Clear
0%
51°

49°

4 AM
Clear
0%
49°

49°

5 AM
Clear
0%
49°

49°

6 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

7 AM
Clear
0%
48°

48°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

49°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

52°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
52°

54°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
20%
54°

57°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
20%
57°

Popular

Top Stories

More News

Follow @KFOR on Twitter