A rather strong slow moving Summer cold front kicked off scattered strong to severe storms over the weekend. Not everyone got in on the action. However, many areas received locally heavy rainfall, large hail and damaging winds. The worst hit areas along and north of I 40. These storms produced straight line winds 60 to 90 MPH leaving many folk without power and some areas of significant wind damage.
