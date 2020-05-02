Relatively quiet weather pattern persists through upcoming week

Aside from a couple of instability (Summer-like pop up) thunderstorms Sunday and Monday, the weather pattern is quite quiet and atypical of May.

Saturday night, look for partly cloudy conditions and mild lows in the middle 60s.

A weak front swings through and stalls out tomorrow bringing less hot air to the state, and a very slight afternoon storm chance, mainly in eastern Oklahoma.

Hot air will surge northward again on Monday bringing widespread 90s and even 100s southwest. A slight chance of afternoon storms will again be possible Monday.

Quiet weather lasts until late week when the jet stream begins to change and little pieces of energy help spark more widespread storms. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett