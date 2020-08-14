Relief from the Heat Arrives this Weekend!

Friday will be blazing hot with highs in the mid 90s and a heat index to 105 for the OKC Metro. Southwestern Oklahoma will jump to 107 degrees! Southern and eastern Oklahoma are under a HEAT ADVISORY again today with a heat index to 112 degrees! An isolated storm is possible this afternoon. Lows will drop to the mid 70s with storms possible across western Oklahoma.

Saturday will be hot and humid with isolated storms. OKC will climb to the low 90s under partly cloudy skies. Sunday will be even cooler in the upper 80s with a northeasterly breezy and isolated storms. Highs next week will be nearly 10 degrees below normal in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Pop-up storms will be possible each day.