Relief from the Heat this Weekend!

Friday will be hot and humid with highs once again soaring to the upper 90s with a heat index in the low 100s. A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for portions of central, eastern and northern Oklahoma. Isolated showers and storms will continue across northern Oklahoma. Northwestern Oklahoma could have severe storms by late afternoon and evening. Large hail, damaging winds and localized flooding will be the main threats.

A cold front moves across the state Saturday, sparking widely scattered showers and storms. Northern Oklahoma will only climb to the 70s and 80s behind the front, while southern Oklahoma will stay scorching hot in the upper 90s. The best chance for rain is Saturday night through early Sunday. Cooler air will follow with highs in the low 80s! Labor Day will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s.