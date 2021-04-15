Rian and clouds continue, even colder next week!

The showers will persist through tonight. Overnight lows will make it into the upper-40’s and low-50’s. Toward dawn Friday, there may be thunder and small hail with some of the strongest storms.

Friday will also be cloudy, cool and wet. Some t-storms will be possible, but the severe threat is LOW.

The weekend looks good. It will be dry and highs will be in the upper-50’s and low-60’s.

Next Tuesday and Wednesday, we could see some sub-freezing temperatures, so head’s-up for any gardeners. You may have to cover your plants.