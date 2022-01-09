Ridge brings mild weather all week; rain chances dwindling

Rain chances for the end of the week appear to be dwindling, however warm air should be with us all week.

Look for a chilly night Sunday night with light wind. Lows will head down to the upper teens.

After a cold morning, Monday will be nice with highs in the low to middle 50s.

We transition from low 50s Monday to near 60 Wednesday through Friday. Rain chances are low, but are still there mainly Thursday and Friday.

Cooler weather arrives by the weekend after a cold front.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett