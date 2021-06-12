Ridge builds bringing stretch of warm and dry weather

After last night’s storms, we will see more calm weather with increasing temps.

Saturday night, look for mostly clear skies and warm temps in the lower 70s. There is a very slim chance for a thunderstorm in far western parts of the state.

Look for dry weather most of the week with a little less humidity. Temps will range from the low 90s Sunday and Monday to the middle 90s by midweek.

Our next chance for rain and slightly cooler temps will arrive with a cold front early next weekend.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett