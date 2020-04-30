Ridge of high pressure brings weekend 90s!

Temps and conditions will be very nice Thursday evening with minimum temps down to the middle 50s.

Friday will be windy, mostly sunny and warm! Highs will jump to the upper 80s.

Temperatures peak Saturday with highs in the low 90s. Southwestern Oklahoma could reach 100 degrees! A cold front will sweep across the state Sunday but only an isolated shower or storm is expected due to limited moisture.

The ridge and high pressure will start to break down next week. Storm chances also increase next week with a late week cool-down.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett