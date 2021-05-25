Risk of Severe Storms Tuesday

The sunshine returns Tuesday and highs will jump close to normal in the low 80s. Storms will develop in northwestern Oklahoma this afternoon and move southeast this evening. These storms could be severe with wind and hail as the main threats. Strong storms are possible in central Oklahoma this evening and overnight. Lots of sunshine Wednesday will boost highs to the mid 80s and strong south winds. Showers and storms may develop along the dryline in the panhandle and move southeast across the state overnight. A few storms could be severe in northwestern Oklahoma with wind and hail as the main threats.

Our greatest risk of severe weather will be with a cold front Thursday. Storms will develop in northern Oklahoma and drop southeast with the front during the evening hours. Large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes will be possible. Stay tuned for the latest! Cooler and calmer weather will follow for the holiday weekend with low storm chances.