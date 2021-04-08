Risk of severe weather returns Friday

A dryline and cold front will come together to bring severe weather chances back to Oklahoma.

Thursday night, expect mostly clear skies with light southerly winds. Overnight lows will head down to the middle 50s.

Friday will be warm and mostly sunny. By the afternoon, a cold front will approach from the northwest while a dry line will be found in southern Oklahoma. As the front advances, thunderstorms will form and race southeast. Some of the storms will be severe with hail and damaging wind being the main threat. There is a small tornado threat, mainly south.

Track the storms here.

The weekend will be nice with upper 60s Saturday, and highs near 80 on Sunday. You will want to enjoy it because temps will be in the lower 60s all week with daily rain chances.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett