A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for most of the state. Western Oklahoma is under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 6PM. A large band of light to moderate snow will slowly move east across the state and the snow will last all day, tapering this evening. An additional 1 to 3 inches of snow will be possible. The snow will be very powdery due to arctic air and will easily blow around. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY remains in effect until noon Friday. Wind chills will hover around zero to -10 degrees. Dangerous cold continues with single digit lows through Saturday morning. High temperatures won’t climb above freezing until Sunday afternoon. Next week will be sunny and calm with highs in the 50s and 60s.

