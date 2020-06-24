Saharan Dust Arrives Bringing Vibrant Sunrises and Sunsets!

Wednesday will be pleasant with warmer highs in the upper 80s, a light southeasterly wind and mostly sunny skies. We will have another refreshing start early Thursday with lows in the mid 60s. Saharan dust arrives Thursday through early Saturday, resulting in especially vibrant sunrise and sunsets. You may notice a dulled blue sky as well. Anyone with respiratory issues may want to limit time outdoors due to the dust particles suspended in the air.

Isolated storms are possible Friday through early next week with a slightly higher chance Saturday. Highs will climb to the low 90s this weekend with a strong south wind.