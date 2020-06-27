Saharan dust here now, hotter weather on the way

The leading edge of a large plume of dust from Africa obscured skies during the day Saturday, but clearer weather is on the way.

Saturday night, look for very mild lows in the middle 70s.

Sunday will be a few degrees hotter with lower 90s, plenty of humidity, and a very low chance for isolated afternoon storms. The best chance of seeing storms will be east of I35.

Look for more isolated storms possible on Monday, then dry and very hot weather into the middle of the week. Highs in OKC will near 100 on Wednesday with a couple days of triple digits out west.

Stay safe, beat the heat, check the back seat!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett