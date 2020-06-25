Saharan Dust picked up from tropical easterly winds in Africa making the long track all the way to Oklahoma!

Good evening. Saharan Dust picked up in the easterly flow in Africa spreading east all the way across the Atlantic into the Gulf of Mexico and then possibly Oklahoma by this weekend! Look for increasingly milky skies by Saturday. If the dust cloud is thick enough and dims the Sun rays our afternoon temps could drop a degree or 2 this weekend. This is not totally unusual as we see this pattern every once in a while. However, this seems to be a rather dense and widespread event compared to what usually occurs. No major weather impacts for Oklahoma other than milky skies. Different story for the Atlantic Hurricane Season as these dust clouds often reduce the chances for significant tropical cyclone development. It’s been a strange 2020 folks!! Jon Slater

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction