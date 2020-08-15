Saturday is hot and humid. Then big changes coming in late tonight and Sunday! Expect Showers and t’storms and cooler temps. Here’s how much rain could fall.

Good Saturday morning! Another hot, humid day today. However, big changes coming in later tonight and Sunday! Showers and t’storms likely late tonight into Sunday as the first wave of cooler temps impacts Oklahoma. At this time the heaviest rainfall tonight should occur from the eastern OK Panhandle to northwest OK into central OK. Rainfall totals will vary depending on the exact track of t’storms. There is also the potential for strong winds and some small hail and of course lightning always a threat with t’storms. High temps will fall into the 80s for most of Oklahoma on Sunday and this cooler pattern lasts all next week!! Jon Slater

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction