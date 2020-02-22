Saturday looks great for outside activities! Next storm system brings showers and even t’storms to Oklahoma Sunday and Sunday night!

Good Saturday morning folks. Temps on the cold side out the door first thing but I’m expecting milder temps by this afternoon with south winds and mostly sunny skies! Highs should jump well into the 50s this afternoon with filtered sunshine thru a few high clouds.

Our next storm system already showing up for Sunday and Sunday night. A good chance for showers and even a few t’storms across Oklahoma Sunday and Sunday night as this system moves through. Conditions are not totally favorable for severe weather but I can’t rule out some heavy t’storms with gusty winds and small hail especially in western OK Sunday afternoon / evening.

On the back side of the storm system some west snow is possible in the OK Panhandles and far NW OK Sunday night into early Monday morning. But most of this is rain. Jon Slater