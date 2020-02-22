Saturday looks great for outside activities! Next storm system brings showers and even t’storms to Oklahoma Sunday and Sunday night!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good Saturday morning folks.  Temps on the cold side out the door first thing but I’m expecting milder temps by this afternoon with south winds and mostly sunny skies!  Highs should jump well into the 50s this afternoon with filtered sunshine thru a few high clouds.

Our next storm system already showing up for Sunday and Sunday night.  A good chance for showers and even a few t’storms across Oklahoma Sunday and Sunday night as this system moves through.  Conditions are not totally favorable for severe weather but I can’t rule out some heavy t’storms with gusty winds and small hail especially in western OK Sunday afternoon / evening.

On the back side of the storm system some west snow is possible in the OK Panhandles and far NW OK Sunday night into early Monday morning.  But most of this is rain.  Jon Slater

Share this story

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

56° / 31°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 56° 31°

Sunday

54° / 41°
Showers
Showers 90% 54° 41°

Monday

52° / 45°
Partly cloudy and windy
Partly cloudy and windy 40% 52° 45°

Tuesday

43° / 36°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 43° 36°

Wednesday

38° / 27°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 38° 27°

Thursday

52° / 25°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 52° 25°

Friday

52° / 32°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 52° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

55°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

56°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
56°

58°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
58°

59°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

59°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

56°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

54°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
54°

52°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
52°

51°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
51°

51°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
51°

50°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
50°

50°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
50°

50°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
50°

49°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
49°

49°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
49°

49°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
49°

49°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
49°

49°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
49°

48°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
48°

50°

9 AM
Few Showers
30%
50°

52°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
52°

54°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
54°

Don't Miss

Popular

Top Stories

More News

Follow @KFOR on Twitter