Saturday Morning Freeze, Gradual Warming Trend

Friday will feel like winter with temperatures staying in the mid to upper 30s. A powerful northerly wind will keep wind chills in the 20s! Patchy drizzle is possible but most of the rain will move east. We will dry out tonight with some clearing, allowing temperatures to drop to the upper 20s north and to around the freezing mark for the OKC Metro. Patchy frost is possible.

Some sunshine returns Saturday with a light northeasterly wind and cool highs in the 50s. Sunday will be warmer in the 60s and then a big warming trend begins next week. Highs return to the 80s by Tuesday!