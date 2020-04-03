Live Now
Saturday Morning Freeze, Gradual Warming Trend

Friday will feel like winter with temperatures staying in the mid to upper 30s.  A powerful northerly wind will keep wind chills in the 20s!  Patchy drizzle is possible but most of the rain will move east.  We will dry out tonight with some clearing, allowing temperatures to drop to the upper 20s north and to around the freezing mark for the OKC Metro. Patchy frost is possible.

Some sunshine returns Saturday with a light northeasterly wind and cool highs in the 50s. Sunday will be warmer in the 60s and then a big warming trend begins next week. Highs return to the 80s by Tuesday!

Friday

38° / 32°
Windy with showers
Windy with showers 100% 38° 32°

Saturday

54° / 32°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 54° 32°

Sunday

65° / 43°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 65° 43°

Monday

77° / 58°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 77° 58°

Tuesday

81° / 61°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 0% 81° 61°

Wednesday

83° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 83° 58°

Thursday

79° / 56°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 56°

32°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
32°

33°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
33°

34°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
34°

36°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
36°

35°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
35°

35°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
35°

36°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
36°

37°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
37°

37°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
37°

37°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
37°

37°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
37°

37°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
37°

38°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

38°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

38°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
38°

38°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
38°

37°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
37°

37°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
37°

36°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
36°

36°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
36°

35°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
35°

35°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
35°

34°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
34°

35°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
35°

