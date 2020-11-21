Saturday night rain to move through, severe storms possible Tuesday

Expect cool rain and a few rumbles of thunder to be ongoing Saturday evening into the overnight. Some heavier bursts of rain are likely. Lows will head to the middle 40s.

After morning rain and clouds, expect quickly clearing skies Sunday. Temps will remain cool, only topping out in the middle 50s.

Monday, expect a few showers in western Oklahoma, otherwise a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be near normal, in then middle to upper 50s.

With increasing wind, Tuesday will be much warmer with a good chance for thunderstorms, Some of the storms may be severe with the main threat being large hail.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett