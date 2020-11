After a cold start Saturday morning, we will see rain and showers move in this afternoon.

Rain will move in this morning and start to increase this afternoon.

Grab those umbrellas for your Small-Business-Saturday. You’ll also need a jacket. We’ll see highs in the 50’s today.

The rain will start to move out Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be mild and windy.

Cold weather next week as December starts. Some snow possible for parts of Oklahoma late next week.

I’ll keep you 4Warned.

-Damien