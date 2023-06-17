A similar setup to Thursday’s severe weather episode is setting up for Saturday.

A few isolated supercells will form quickly in northwestern Oklahoma between 5 and 7PM. These storms will have the potential for very large hail and a tornado or two. Also, there is a chance an isolated storm will form in southwestern Oklahoma and move east, although this is not as likely as the storms northwest.

Later on, a cold front will push from northwest into central Oklahoma, which will consolidate the storms into a line with severe wind gusts. A line-segment tornado or two (QLCS) will be possible with this line as it pushes into central Oklahoma from about 10PM to midnight.

Now is the time to prepare. Take all warnings seriously today and tonight!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett