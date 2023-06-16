After about a half dozen tornadoes Thursday and many reports of very large hail, Friday was a day off, however more severe storms are likely Saturday.

Look for storms to fire in northwestern Oklahoma from 4 to 7PM Saturday, then track southeast through the evening. The main threat will once again be large to very large hail and high winds. There is also a low, but nonzero tornado threat, especially as the first storms form northwest.

Dry, Summerlike weather will be with us beginning Father’s Day.

Have a weather plan in place and stay safe.