Saturday Storms, Arctic Blast on Easter!

Easter Afternoon Wind Chills

Friday will be the nicest day we will see in a long time! Enjoy sunshine, a light south breeze and highs in the mid 60s.  Our system arrives tonight, bringing rain to southwestern Oklahoma by sunrise. Scattered showers and storms will move across the southern half of the state Saturday morning into early afternoon. Highs will warm to the upper 60s under cloudy skies. Isolated storms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening. A few could be severe in western and southern Oklahoma with wind and hail as the main threats.

The weather will be split on Easter – the first half will be mild, windy and cloudy with isolated showers/drizzle. The second half will be cold and windy as a powerful front sweeps across the state. Wind chills will drop to the 20s by late Sunday afternoon. Lows will drop to the freezing mark by Monday morning with wind chills in the mid teens!  Highs Monday will only reach the upper 40s. Stay tuned for the latest!

Friday

63° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 63° 38°

Saturday

72° / 47°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 40% 72° 47°

Sunday

77° / 58°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds 30% 77° 58°

Monday

47° / 34°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 47° 34°

Tuesday

43° / 34°
Showers of rain and snow early
Showers of rain and snow early 40% 43° 34°

Wednesday

56° / 32°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 56° 32°

Thursday

59° / 40°
Morning showers
Morning showers 20% 59° 40°

52°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

55°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

60°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

62°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

64°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

66°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

67°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

67°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

66°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

62°

8 PM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

9 PM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
60°

59°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
59°

58°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

58°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
58°

58°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
58°

57°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
57°

57°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
57°

56°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
56°

56°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
56°

55°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
55°

56°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
56°

58°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
58°

59°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
59°

