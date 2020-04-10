Saturday Storms, Arctic Blast on Easter!

Friday will be the nicest day we will see in a long time! Enjoy sunshine, a light south breeze and highs in the mid 60s. Our system arrives tonight, bringing rain to southwestern Oklahoma by sunrise. Scattered showers and storms will move across the southern half of the state Saturday morning into early afternoon. Highs will warm to the upper 60s under cloudy skies. Isolated storms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening. A few could be severe in western and southern Oklahoma with wind and hail as the main threats.

The weather will be split on Easter – the first half will be mild, windy and cloudy with isolated showers/drizzle. The second half will be cold and windy as a powerful front sweeps across the state. Wind chills will drop to the 20s by late Sunday afternoon. Lows will drop to the freezing mark by Monday morning with wind chills in the mid teens! Highs Monday will only reach the upper 40s. Stay tuned for the latest!