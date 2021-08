Temperatures will run 5-8 degrees below average as we begin the new month!

Sunday night, look for mostly clear skies, light winds, and cool temps in the middle 60s. The panhandle will even see upper 50s!

Monday and Tuesday will be sunny with highs heading to the upper 80s. OKC’s average is 94!

Temps head up by week’s end and rain returns next weekend.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett