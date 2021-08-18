Scattered Showers and Storms Through Thursday

Wednesday will stay below normal in the low to mid 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Widely scattered showers and storms continue, especially for southern and eastern Oklahoma. Lows will drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s with another round of showers and storms developing by sunrise. Rain is likely Thursday morning and will taper to isolated storms in the afternoon.

Temperatures increase by the weekend with strong south winds. Highs will climb to the mid 90s by mid next week. A cool front arrives by the end of next week.