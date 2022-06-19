We’ll see partly cloudy skies, breezy winds and hot weather today.

Afternoon highs will make it into the mid-to-upper 90’s with southerly winds gusting over 20 mph.

It will be muggy this afternoon so it will “feel like” the 100’s across the state.

I’m also tracking a chance of showers and storms this afternoon, mainly across Southern and Western Oklahoma.

It will be dry and windy across Western Oklahoma, so Fire Danger will be elevated as well.

It’s been 650+ days since we hit 100° in OKC, but that streak could come to an end by the weekend.