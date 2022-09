A weak boundary continues to sag slowly through northern Oklahoma Saturday evening. Along and ahead of this, storms will continue to form into the evening hours. Some of the storms may become severe with winds over 60 mph and a lot of dangerous lightning. Beware of rapidly changing conditions.

Track the storms here.

The good news is temps and humidity levels will be down the rest of the weekend with rain chances confined to SE Oklahoma Sunday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett