Scattered weekend t’storms in the forecast. Heavy rainfall and severe weather possible.

Morning t’storms moving east and fading away across southeastern OK next few hours. Otherwise, warm, breezy, muggy this afternoon highs in the 80s. Additional t’storms forming out west some severe into western OK this evening. You can expect only isolated to scattered t’storms Sat and Sun with a Slight Risk for severe weather. Main threats large hail and damaging winds. Can’t rule out tornadoes so stay weather aware! More widespread t’storms coming up for Mon and Tue with heavy rainfall and severe threat continuing. Jon Slater