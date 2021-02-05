Seasonal Weekend Before Arctic Blast!

Friday will be pleasant with highs in the mid 50s, mostly sunny skies and a light southwesterly wind. Clouds move in tonight with a low around 33 degrees. Rain or snow will be possible in northern Oklahoma Saturday morning. Flurries or sprinkles are possible for the Metro. No accumulation is expected. Saturday afternoon will be partly sunny and in the 40s and 50s. A cold front will switch winds from south to north. Sunday will be seasonal in the low 50s with a south breeze.

Our first round of arctic air arrives Monday with temperatures falling to the 30s and a strong north wind. A colder shot of air arrives Thursday, dropping highs to the 20s! Highs may stay below freezing for an entire week, which would be the coldest stretch of weather we’ve seen since 1985! Stay tuned for the latest and prepare for the extreme cold.