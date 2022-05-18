OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A Summer-like pattern will continue through the end of the work week before a Friday evening cold front brings some major changes!

Look for near record breaking middle 90s Thursday and Friday. South winds and lots of sunshine can be expected.

Friday evening, the front moves through, which will touch off a few storms, some may be severe. Temperatures will be fantastic for the weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s, a far cry from where we have been.

Rain chances head way up early next week.