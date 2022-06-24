Look for sunny and dangerously hot temperatures to continue through the first half of the weekend.

Friday night, temperatures will not let up much, even at night! Look for lows only dipping to the mid to upper 70s. Daytime highs will be 102-106 across the state Saturday.

This is dangerous heat! Remember to check the back seat. pets and children should never be left alone in a car for any amount of time!

A cold front brings much needed 80s Sunday along with some rain and storms mainly north.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett