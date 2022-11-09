After a warm beginning to the week, a series of fronts is on the way to knock down temps.

Wednesday night, look for lows about 20 degrees above average, around the lower 60s.

A front comes through during the day Thursday bringing strong northerly winds and falling temps. By Friday morning, wind chills will be in the 20s!

Look for another storm system to arrive early next week. Right now, a rain/snow mix is possible in western Oklahoma, but we will certainly want to watch trends as we get closer!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett