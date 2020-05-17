Several A+ weather days will lead into returning severe weather threat

High pressure and a ridge will be here for several days, however a more typical Spring pattern will return late week into next weekend…

Sunday evening and overnight, skies will remain mostly clear with slowly falling temps. We will still be in the upper 60s to nearly 70 by 10PM, and down to the middle 50s overnight.

Look for gorgeous weather Monday through the middle of the work week. Each day will feature mostly sunny skies and nice temps in the upper 70s to low 80s!

The weather pattern will begin to change by week’s end. An area of low pressure and associated trough will set up to our west, bringing a route and ingredients for severe storm chances to resume Friday through the following week. Stay tuned as we get closer!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett