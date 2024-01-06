After a cool night in the 20s, Sunday will feature some sunshine before afternoon clouds take over. Look for highs in the low 50s with lots of wind.

Monday will be rainy in the morning with an afternoon break. Later Monday overnight, the back side of the storm system combines with cold air to bring snow to northern and central Oklahoma.

As if that weren’t enough, another low brings more snow Friday, then bitter cold temps.

Highs the following week will be in the teens with lows Tuesday and Wednesday morning near 0.

Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett