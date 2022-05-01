We have 3 threats of severe weather on the way, the first begins Sunday night.

Look for powerful storms in the Texas panhandle to head into western Oklahoma Sunday night. While the general trend will be weakening, a few storms may be severe west.

Less strong storms move into central Oklahoma overnight before dissipating Monday morning. After a midday lull, storms will once again fire along a dry line Monday afternoon bringing large hail and a tornado risk to central Oklahoma.

Severe weather is likely again Wednesday!

Stay weather aware!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett