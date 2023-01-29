Bitter cold air is here, and now we will add in some precip as we begin the work week.

Look for cold air and dry conditions Sunday night. Wind chills will be -5 to 5 by Monday morning. Monday morning into midday, a weak round of ice and sleet will move through. Some slick spots are possible.

Tuesday, there will be a little heavier precip, again bringing sleet and some freezing drizzle to central and especially southern Oklahoma.

While ice totals appear to be low, slick spots will be possible both Monday and Tuesday.

Warmer air will bring rain chances Wednesday and Thursday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett