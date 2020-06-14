Several more hot and dry days to come before pattern change

Our taste of Summer continues most of this week before the jet stream shifts next weekend into the following week.

Sunday night, look for clear skies, and lows to the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be light.

This work week, each day will feature highs in the low to middle 90s with mostly sunny skies. There will be a very slim chance for an isolated storm on Tuesday, and low chances for a rogue storm in northern and northwestern Oklahoma through the end of the week.

By next weekend into next week, the jet stream will shift and bring flow from the northwest, which should allow a few disturbances to pass and give us renewed (and much needed) rain chances.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett