Lows will drop to the upper 20s to lower 30s Wednesday night with areas of fog by morning. Clouds will increase throughout the day Thursday, ahead of our next storm system. Rain begins in western Oklahoma late afternoon and evening and spreads east overnight. Most of the the precipitation will fall as rain but it will be cold enough for a rain, sleet and snow mix across northern Oklahoma through Friday morning. Dry air wraps into the system resulting in just isolated, cold showers through Friday evening. We dry out this weekend with highs rebounding to the 50s by Sunday.

Our next powerful storm arrives Monday and Tuesday. Cold air moves in Monday night, transitioning rain to sleet and snow. Travel impacts are possible late Monday through Tuesday, especially northwest. Another weak system arrives late Thursday through early Friday with light snow possible. Arctic air arrives late next week as well, dropping highs to the 20s and low to the teens. Stay tuned for the latest!