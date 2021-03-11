Several rounds of storms are coming, some will be severe. Here’s the latest timeline!

We are still set for numerous rounds of storms, and three relatively distinct areas of severe weather potential.



Thursday night, a front that initially cooled us off will move north again, spawning a few isolated hail producing storms, mainly after 11PM in central and northern Oklahoma. Brief heavy rain will be a threat aside from some hail.



Friday, we will see several rounds of storms, mainly north during the morning and early afternoon, some may be strong. Later in the late afternoon to evening, some severe weather may be found in western and southwestern Oklahoma.



The greatest (still a low risk) threat arrives Saturday evening and overnight as a line of storms in western Oklahoma moving east. All hazards are possible with this round, including a brief tornado or two along the squall line.

We finally dry out Sunday with cooler weather in the 50s and low 60s into the following week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett