Several rounds of storms coming the next few days, some strong to severe

With a few strong cold fronts on the way, temps will fall and rain chances will increase all week.

Sunday night, expect another complex of storms to move from the Texas panhandle into western and southwestern Oklahoma. A few storms may be strong to severe. Lows will be mild, in the low to middle 70s.

Warm and muggy conditions continue tomorrow with more storms forming in the afternoon. Some of these storms Monday may be severe as well.

Cooler, rainy conditions continue Tuesday and Wednesday before some drier weather returns for the end of the work week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett