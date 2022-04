We have two chances for severe weather with a calm day Monday in between.

Look for isolated storms Sunday night, mainly before midnight. While storms will not be widespread, any storms that form may be severe. Winds will be elevated with lows a bit cooler in the middle 50s.

After a cooler and calm day Monday, severe storm chances really come up Tuesday. Western Oklahoma will have extreme fire danger with the best chance of severe weather in central and eastern Oklahoma.

Stay tuned!