OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Damaging winds from across the metro caused downed trees at the intersection of Northwest 12th Avenue and Highway 9 in Norman.

KFOR’s crew was on the scene and report damage in the northwest part of the county and downed power lines on the south side of Norman.

Officials tell KFOR’s news team that HWY 9 is closed from 12th avenue through Cleveland county at this time.

At this time, there are no major injuries or fatalities reported to the police department.

Oklahoma residents can report any damage to their homes or businesses to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security’s website.