Severe storms are possible overnight through early Friday. Large hail, damaging winds and flooding will be possible. A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for most of the state through Friday morning. Storms will move into western Oklahoma this evening and spread southeast into southern and central Oklahoma. The storms will exit the state by mid-morning Friday.

Sizzling temperatures will follow for the weekend with highs in the mid 90s by Sunday and a heat index in the low 100s. Next week will stay hot and humid with minimal storm chances.