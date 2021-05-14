Severe Storms and Flooding Possible Next Week

Friday will be breezy and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s under partly sunny skies. Storms will form in the panhandle by late afternoon and move into northwestern Oklahoma this evening. 60 mph winds and quarter size hail will be the main threats. Widely scattered showers and storms will develop tonight through Saturday morning with lows near 60. Tomorrow will be warm and windy with highs in the upper 70s. Another round of storms develops west and slides southeast across the state overnight. Once again, severe weather will be possible, mainly west. Showers and storms are likely Sunday through Wednesday. Severe weather and flooding will be possible every day. Stay tuned for the latest!
Close
SUBSCRIBE NOW
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter